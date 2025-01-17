Tinubu Tasks UNILAG Graduates, Youths On National Transformation

Share

The President and Visitor to University of Lagos (UNILAG), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday stated that Nigerian graduates and youth hold the key to unlocking the nation’s vast potential aals Nigeria stands at the threshold of its socio-economic and political transformation.

This is as he noted that the skills and knowledge they have acquired must be properly harnessed to drive innovation, foster sustainable development and build a society that is both prosperous and equitable.

The President disclosed this at the 55th convocation of University of Lagos for the 2023/2024 academic session, where the university’s Honorary Doctorate Degrees (Hojoris Causa) was conferred on the Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, Mr Kolawole Adesina; Co-Founder of GT Bank, Mr Fola Adeola: and Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr Ngozi, konjo-Iweala.

Congratulating the graduating students, Tinubu said:”While challenges persist, I urge you to see them not as obstacles, but as opportunities to innovate and lead.

“Your education has equipped you to confront adversities with courage and creativity. Let this be your guiding principle as you strive to leave a lasting impact on your communities and our nation”.

The President, who was represented by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunii Alausa, said his administration recognises that education is not only the cornerstone of national development, but also a bedrock upon which a prosperous society is built.

He, therefore, noted that this understanding is reflected in the government’s policies and investments in the education sector, saying in the proposed 2025 budget, the Federal Government allocated N3.52 trillion to the education sector, the third highest allocation, underscoring the administration’s commitment to revitalising the sector.

