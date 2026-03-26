Tinubu Tasks Traditional Rulers On Security, Unity At Falae’s Book Launch

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigeria’s traditional rulers to step up their involvement in addressing the country’s security challenges and promoting unity across diverse communities.

He emphasised that beyond their ceremonial roles, royal fathers must serve as stabilising forces within their domains, leveraging their influence to encourage peaceful coexistence and strengthen social cohesion.

The President stated this on Thursday in Lagos at the launch of the autobiography of His Royal Highness, Oba (Dr) Samuel Oluyemisi Olu Falae.

Speaking through his Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the President said the country’s royal fathers must rise to the demands of the moment by serving as frontline agents of peacebuilding and grassroots stability.

According to Yomi Odunuga, Akume’s spokesman, the President said:

“Peace and security are not solely the responsibility of government; they are collective duties,” the president said, calling on monarchs to promote dialogue, discourage violence, and strengthen cohesion within their domains.

The event, which drew political leaders, traditional rulers, and members of the diplomatic community, was framed by Tinubu as more than a ceremonial book launch, but a reflection on leadership, service, and national values embodied by Oba Falae.

Describing the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation as “a bridge between tradition and modern governance,” the President praised his legacy in public service, economic management, and cultural leadership.

He noted that Falae’s career, from his stewardship as finance minister to his current role as the Olu-Abo of Ilu-Abo in Ondo State, represented a rare blend of technocratic discipline and traditional authority.

Tinubu highlighted Falae’s tenure in government as one marked by fiscal prudence and policy clarity, adding that his contributions helped shape Nigeria’s economic framework during critical periods, even as he acknowledged his leadership role within Afenifere, where he has served as chairman of the National Executive Committee since 2025.

The President stressed that traditional institutions remain indispensable to governance, particularly at a time of heightened security challenges and social fragmentation.

“Our royal fathers are the closest link between government and the grassroots,” Tinubu said. “Your palaces must remain centres of peacebuilding, conflict resolution, and moral guidance.”

He assured that his administration would continue to strengthen collaboration with traditional institutions, pledging more engagement in efforts to enhance security, social harmony, and grassroots development.

Tinubu also underscored the symbolic weight of Falae’s autobiography, describing it as both a personal chronicle and a mirror of Nigeria’s journey through trials and resilience. He said the book offers valuable lessons for younger generations on perseverance, patriotism, and integrity.

The President congratulated the monarch on the publication, expressing hope that his legacy would continue to inspire future leaders.