Tinubu Tasks Super Falcons To Win WAFCON Trophy

President Bola Tinubu has charged Nigeria’s Super Falcons to go all the way and win the ongoing 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, following their impressive semi-final victory over South Africa’s Banyana Banyana.

Reacting to the team’s performance, Tinubu described the match as a display of sheer determination, talent, and the indomitable Nigerian spirit.

In a post on his official social media handle, the President wrote:

“Well deserved. Congratulations to our Super Falcons!

Your incredible #WAFCON2025 semi-finals victory over South Africa today was nothing short of superlative. It was a magnificent display of grit, talent, and the indomitable Nigerian spirit.

You have made the nation proud. Keep soaring. Don’t stop until you bring the trophy home. Go for our 10th title.

Nigerians worldwide are rooting for you. We are waiting to receive the cup.”

The Super Falcons are now one win away from securing a record-extending 10th WAFCON title. They will face their final opponent later this week as they aim to reclaim the continental crown.