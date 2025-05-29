Tinubu Tasks ECOWAS Members On Vigorous Policy Implementation

Share

President Bola Tinubu has tasked members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to ensure vigorous implementation of policies so that citizens could feel tangible benefits of integration.

Tinubu, also the Chairman of the body, made the call yesterday in his remarks at the commemoration of the bloc’s 50th anniversary at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

This came as former Nigerian Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, noted that the exit of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from the regional bloc was unhealthy.

According to a release by the Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu, who charged the ECOWAS member states to uphold and pass on the vision of the founding fathers, said: “Our young people and women—who form the majority—must be at the heart of ECOWAS development.

We must invest deliberately in their education, entrepreneurship, healthcare, and leadership. Their success is the key to our future stability and prosperity.

“For nearly 40 years, Nigeria has supported regional capacity building through the Technical Aid Corps. We remain committed to deploying skilled professionals to ECOWAS countries and will continue to honour every eligible request.”

The Nigerian leader urged leaders to close their ranks and work together to ensure the success of the economic bloc. “As we look to the next 50 years, let us renew our compact with one another—with courage, clarity, and conviction.

The work of integration is never done. Each generation must carry the flame forward, lighting the path of unity and shared progress for those who come after.

Share