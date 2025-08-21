Tinubu Targeting Economic Growth, Devt In Osun –Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris says President Bola Tinubu is committed to transforming Osun State through targeted investments in education, agriculture and health empowerment.

He this during a town hall meeting on the ‘Midterm Achievements of President Bola Tinubu’s Administration’ in the South-West in Osogbo yesterday.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, yesterday said President Bola Tinubu was committed to transforming Osun State through targeted investments in education, agriculture and health empowerment.

The minister, represented by the Head of the Osun Information Centre Isola Sola, said education, health care and agriculture were part of the core pillars of Tinubu’s campaign promises.

He said these three key areas has continued to shape his administration’s policies and actions since resumption to office. Idris said: “Agriculture has been a strategic focus of the administration aimed at ensuring food security and empowering rural communities.”