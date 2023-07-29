Tinubu Taking Steps To Secure Lives, Investments, Shettima Tells Leaders

…expresses concerns on impacts of Russia/Ukraine war on global peace

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured business and political leaders that the administration of President Bola Tinubu was taking all required steps to secure lives properties and investments in the country.

According to a release by the Director of Information in the Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, Shettima gave the assurance yesterday at the second plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit holding in St. Peters-burg in Russia He said that the assurance was based on the current measures adopted by the Tinubu administration to diversify the economy and address emerging challenges adding that Nigeria was at a new dawn to chart and reposition its destiny for greatness.

The Vice President said “government is taking decisive steps to fight crime, punish offenders, directly tackle the insurgency, and do everything necessary to secure lives and investments in the country.” Highlighting the Tinubu administration’s economic agenda, Shettima said “we have resolved and are firmly determined to consolidate on industrializing Nigeria and diversifying its economy into sectors that the country has a comparative advantage.

“The administration of President Tinubu recognizes the private sector as the engine of growth and a veritable partner in our economic agenda, and will therefore give the fullest possible support to foreign and domestic investors.

“The administration has identified key growth drivers and sectors that are very important to the diversification of Nigerian economy, including power, transportation, infrastructure, maritime, manufacturing, petrochemicals, food processing and textiles etc. The Nigerian government considers these sectors as key priority areas that will drive the country’s economic agenda,” he added.

Speaking further about investment opportunities in Nigeria, Shettima said “in view of the current geopolitical think of real time investment in addition to trading in commodities. We call on Russian companies to take advantage of the vast potentials in Nigeria, being the largest market in Africa to invest in strategic areas and to derive maximum benefits.”

On peace and security, the Vice President said “no meaningful development can take place without peace. The Russia-Ukraine crisis is impacting on all nations in different ways. “The ongoing situation between two brotherly countries is unfortunate.

Nigeria remains non-aligned in any conflict situation, but we are deeply concerned about the potential impact of the crisis on global peace and security and we call on parties to resolve the conflict through Diplomatic means as that is the best option for resolving conflicts and fostering international peace and security.” He commended President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government for convening the Summit, noting that “it is very significant to Nigeria in many respects.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, President of Russia, Putin paid glowing tributes to the continent’s founding fathers, noting their contributions to the development of the current African State. Putin, who spoke on a wide range of areas of cooperation between both countries, including security and defence, commerce, agriculture and climate agenda, reiterated his country’s commitment to the full economic transformation of the African continent. s