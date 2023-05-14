Tinubu Takes Charge Of APC Leadership

President – elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has begun to show Nigerians some semblance of what to expect from his administra – tion, when he is inaugurated on Monday, May 29 at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

It is obvious the incoming president has power written all over him, with the way he conducted himself and responded to demands Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State made, when Tinubu embarked on a two –day working visit to Port Harcourt, the State capital, two weeks ago.

Nobody can draw him out and he would treat policy according to their own merits. Also, Tinubu chose to attend the Rivers State engagement, instead of attending a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

The meeting, which was meant to decide on the zoning formula to be adopted in the election of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, ended in an abeyance due to the absence of Tinubu.

This much, the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, attested to when he said that they could not de – cide on the zoning since the President – elect was absent. This, those who are conversant with the happenings in the party said “Tinubu’s absence is part of the power game.

He wants to prove that he is in charge and wants the party organ to wait on him for a final decision as the leader of the party,” a source, who did not want his name in print confided in Sunday Telegraph.

Our source continued: “This has led to some tensions in the party as depicted by the Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado- Doguwa, when he said that he was also contesting for the Speaker of the House. But the pro–Tinubu tendency appears determined to go ahead with the zoning formula as they are favourably disposed to a candidate from the South South to be the Senate President.

“Other candidates are still running around and pulling all the stunts they can, including asking men of influence to put in words on their behalf. There are also who is who, who are waiting in the wings to clinch the top job if the zoning formula and consensus do not work.

“They are from Kano, Kaduna and the North East. Those of them from the North West insist that they gave the highest number of votes to the party. Somebody from the North East may emerge the winner.

“On the speakership,” our source continued, “Doguwa has allegation of murder hanging on his neck.” He said it was mere allegation and the Pro – Tinubu tendencies are not ready to support this. But he seems determined and is going ahead campaigning to be the speaker.”

Another source said that President Mohammdu Buhari has behaved maturely as he has refused to sign some bills rushed to him for his assent. He was said to have told those who rushed the Bills to him to wait for the coming administration.

Our source said: “They are rushing the last minute policy which would favour them, policy direction which would be to their own advantage. But Buhari has said they should wait for the incoming administration to decide which direction they want to go.

“Also, Buhari does not want Tinubu’s administration to run into any headwind which would give him problems at the take off of his administration or later on.”

Meanwhile, Tinubu’s close associates have continued to ensure that he hits the ground running when he takes on reign. His kitchen cabinet is there to help him to examine the bills that are passed to him in order to determine the policy trust.

“His acceptability within the party seems to be on the ascendancy. They do not want anyone that will dig a hole for him. That is why Buhari left the issue of subsidy removal and conduct of the national population census to him.

As a matter of fact, he asked that the matter should be dropped. Tinubu is ready to show anyone who cares to listen that he wants to be the leader of the party in Spirit and in letter.”