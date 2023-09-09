Tinubu Sympathises With Morocco’s King Over Earthquake

Following Friday’s devastating earthquake which claimed over 800 lives in Morocco, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined other African leaders to sympathise with the King Mohammed VI of Morocco over the tragic incident in his home town.

In a Condolence message titled ‘Earthquake: President Tinubu sends condolences to King of Morocco,’ and issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Saturday., President Tinubu expresses his heartfelt condolence to the king and the country at large.

“In the face of this adversity, Nigeria will continue to stand in solidarity with Morocco as they recover, rebuild and come out stronger than ever from this unfortunate event,” the President assured Mohammed VI.

The US Geological Survey reported that a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 occurred on Saturday in the village of Amizmiz, which is located 64 kilometres south of Marakesh.

Scientists said that the historic city, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, suffered some building damage as a result of the earthquake, which had its epicentre in Ighil.

According to Moroccan state media, at least 820 people died and 672 were injured. Most deaths, according to the report, occurred in remote mountainous regions.

President Tinubu expressed his sympathy to “all families who lost loved ones and all those otherwise affected by the tragedy while wishing a full and swift recovery to those who were injured,” Ngelale added.

He gave the Moroccan government and people reassurance that they have the sincere prayers and goodwill of Nigerians with them at this trying time of grief.

The Associated Press reported, citing a statement from the military, that King Mohammed VI has ordered the mobilisation of air and ground assets, specialised search and rescue teams, and a surgical field hospital by the armed forces.

The military claims that the metric is evidence of the disaster’s enormous scope.

The Moroccan government has yet to formally request assistance, a necessary step for the deployment of rescue crews, despite offers of assistance from world leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Narendra Modi of India, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

According to reports, Saturday’s earthquake in Morocco was the deadliest since a tremor in the northern Rif mountains killed over 600 people in 2004.