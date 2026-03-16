Tinubu Swears Oyedele In As Minister Of State For Finance

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Mr Taiwo Oyedele as the new Minister of State for Finance at the State House, Abuja.

Oyedele’s appointment followed a recent cabinet rejig where the former Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, was redeployed to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, marking her third portfolio in the current administration.

The brief swearing-in ceremony was held at the State House Cabinet Chamber, and this formalised Oyedele’s admission into the Federal Executive Council, where he is expected to support the administration’s fiscal management and economic reform agenda.

Until his nomination as minister, Oyedele served as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, a body established by President Tinubu to overhaul Nigeria’s tax administration and fiscal policy framework.

The committee was credited with developing proposals aimed at simplifying the tax system, improving compliance, and expanding government revenue.

A native of Ikaram in the Akoko area of Ondo State, the 50-year-old economist and public policy expert brings decades of experience in finance, taxation, and economic policy to his new role.

Oyedele began his academic journey at Yaba College of Technology, where he obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Accountancy and Finance.

He later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University in the United Kingdom.

He has also attended several executive education programmes at leading global institutions, including the London School of Economics, Yale University, the Gordon Institute of Business Science, and the Harvard Kennedy School.

Before entering public service, Oyedele spent 22 years with global professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where he joined in 2001 and rose to become Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader.

Beyond his professional career, he is also involved in academia. Oyedele serves as a professor at Babcock University in Ogun State and is a visiting scholar at the Lagos Business School.

His appointment is expected to reinforce the administration’s efforts to deepen fiscal reforms and strengthen Nigeria’s economic governance framework.