Tinubu Swears In Seven Newly-Appointed Ministers

Share

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, officially inaugurated the seven new ministers cleared by the Senate last week Thursday.

President Tinubu swore them in at a ceremony held at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The swearing-in ceremony, attended by senior government officials, marked the addition of fresh leadership to Tinubu’s administration.

These new ministers will be instrumental in addressing pressing national issues across key sectors, including infrastructure, security, and economic stability.

READ ALSO:

It would be recalled that President Tinubu reshuffled the cabinet on October 23, 2024.

The cabinet reshuffling ushered in seven new Ministers while four others were sacked.

The new ministers and their portfolios are as follows: Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Labour & Employment; Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Others are: Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment (Trade and Investment); Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Minister for Livestock Development; Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development; Dr. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, Minister of State for Education

Their appointments come as part of a broader government restructuring to boost efficiency and accountability.

Share

Please follow and like us: