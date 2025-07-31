Tinubu Swears In S’East Rep In NASS Service Commission

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday swore in Uzor Kalu as a commissioner of the National Assembly Service Commission representing the South East zone.

New Telegraph reports that Kalu took the oath of office and allegiance ar the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

His confirmation by the Senate on May 20, followed the adoption of the Establishment and Public Service Committee’s report, with the Upper Chamber noting that an earlier petition against his nomination had been investigated and dismissed by the Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions Committee.

He joins the new cohort of commissioners inaugurated at the State House for a renewable five-year term on May 5, 2025.