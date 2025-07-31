New Telegraph

July 31, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 31, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tinubu Swears In…

Tinubu Swears In S’East Rep In NASS Service Commission

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday swore in Uzor Kalu as a commissioner of the National Assembly Service Commission representing the South East zone.

New Telegraph reports that Kalu took the oath of office and allegiance ar the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

READ ALSO

His confirmation by the Senate on May 20, followed the adoption of the Establishment and Public Service Committee’s report, with the Upper Chamber noting that an earlier petition against his nomination had been investigated and dismissed by the Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions Committee.

He joins the new cohort of commissioners inaugurated at the State House for a renewable five-year term on May 5, 2025.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Leaked Audio: Alasi Threatened Violence Against Me – Egbedun
Read Next

Council Blocks Repatriation Of N52b Dubious Forex Claims At Seaports