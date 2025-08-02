Tinubu Swears In Nnanna Uzor-Kalu As NASC Commissioner

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in Hon. Nnanna Johnson Uzor-Kalu as the 12th Commissioner of the 6th National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

President Tinubu had earlier, on May 5, 2025, inaugurated the 6th Commission with Chief Saviour Enyiekere as Executive Chairman and 11 others as Commissioners. Dr Uzor-Kalu could not be inaugurated with them that day as he was then still undergoing the Senate screening exercise.

With Kalu’s inauguration, the South-East now has two representatives in the Commission, like other geo-political zones.

A two-time Member of the House of Representatives (2007 – 2011 and 2003 – 2007), Nnanna Johnson Uzor-Kalu hails from Bende Local Government Area of Abia state.

Nnanna Johnson Uzor-Kalu maintains a commanding presence in the political (especially in the Legislature), business, and socio-cultural spheres of life.

In the political arena, he was one of the founding members of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), under which he was elected as a Member of the House of Representatives (2003 – 2007) representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency and also became the Deputy Minority Whip (AD).

This was a time when it was unthinkable for AD to make any impact in the South East, which was almost unanimously controlled by the People Democratic Party (PDP) under which his elder brother, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, was the Governor in Abia State.

During his two terms in the National Assembly, he was a member of over a dozen important Committees of the House, where he contributed his quota to national development.

He has served as president, director, and board member of many international and local business concerns covering banking, finance, insurance, and others.

Apart from having served as President and member of several socio-cultural organisations, Hon (Dr) Uzor-Kalu has over 48 traditional titles, more than 20 other awards, including a Doctorate Degree ( Honoris Causa) in Public Administration from Atlas University, Philadelphia, USA.

Prior to this appointment, he served as Director of Administration (2019 – 2023) to the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan.

Hon. Uzor-Kalu is married with children.

His hobbies include Soccer, American football, table/lawn tennis, badminton, and boxing.

He represents the South-East zone in the National Assembly Service Commission.