Tinubu Swears In INEC Commissioners, CCB Board Members

President Bola Tinubu has sworn-in newly appointed Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as well as members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) at the State House in Abuja.

The brief ceremony held on Monday before the commencement of the ongoing Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Those inaugurated as INEC Commissioners were Mallam Tukur Abdulrazaq Yusuf, representing the North West, and Professor Sunday Nwambam Aja, representing Ebonyi State in the South East.

Also sworn in were two new members of the CCB board—Ikpeme Kenneth Ndem from Cross River State and retired Justice Buba Ibrahim Nyaure from Taraba State.

Meanwhile, the President is currently at the head of FEC meeting.

At today’s meeting are top administration officials, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; and National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Also present are the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; and Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, among others.

It would be recalled that the last FEC meeting, held on May 5, approved the ‘Nigeria First’ Economic Policy, aimed at prioritising the use of locally produced goods and services in all government procurement processes.

