Tinubu Swears In Ibas As Rivers Sole Administrator

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

The ceremony, which took place in the President’s office, was witnessed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi; the Principal Private Secretary to the President, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, and the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The President performed the swearing in some minutes before 3p.m. It would be recalled that the President appointed Ibas at a national broadcast on Tuesday evening to run the affairs of Rivers after declaring an emergency on the state following the protracted political crisis in that place.

Speaking to newsmen on what his assignment entailed, Ibas said: “First of all, I think we know the circumstances that led to where we are here.

“Mr. President made it very clear in this broadcast, if the main issue is that of maintaining law and order in the state, I think for any meaningful activities to take place in Rivers State, that is the utmost task that I have to work together with all other stakeholders to ensure that we bring peace, order and security and stability to the people and government of River State and Nigeria at large.”

