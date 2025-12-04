Tinubu Swears In Gen. Musa As Defence Minister

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday administered the oath of office to the newly appointed Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd.), charging him to restore security across the country.

Gen. Musa, responding to questions from journalists, pledged to ensure strong synergy between the armed forces, other security agencies, and the citizenry to combat criminal activities effectively.

“My immediate priority is to ensure that the Defence Ministry operates fully in the country. Security is everyone’s responsibility, and building synergy between the armed forces, other security agencies, and Nigerians is key. I can assure Nigerians that results will be visible in the shortest possible time,” Musa stated.

He added that President Tinubu emphasized the importance of restoring normalcy so that Nigerians can live, work, and study safely. “Schools should operate without disruption, people should return to their farms, and the country should continue to grow in line with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Fr. Matthew Kukah, who witnessed the swearing-in, stressed the urgency of restoring normalcy in the country. “Everybody knows the problem. What matters most is returning normalcy by any means necessary. I believe this responsibility is in capable hands,” he said.

On Musa’s call for more decisive action against terrorists during his Senate screening, Kukah affirmed: “We are fully supportive of any measures necessary to address insecurity. Whatever it takes, rain, thunder, or sunshine must be done to flush out these threats and restore peace and joy to Nigeria as quickly as possible.”