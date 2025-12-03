Tinubu Swears In Five Perm Secs, Chairman Of NPC, Others

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in five newly appointed Permanent Secretaries ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The brief swearing-in ceremony took place shortly before the commencement of the FEC meeting, which the President presided over.

In the first batch, the President administered the oath of office to Abdulkarim Ozi Ibrahim from the North Central region; Dr John Chidiebere Ezeamama, Dr Abdul Sule Usman Garba from the North West; Dr Ishiyaku Musa Mohammed representing the North East geopolitical zone; and Dr Ukaire Binyerem Chigbowu from Abia State, representing the South East in the body of Permanent Secretaries.

The President also swore in the Chairman of the National Population Commission, Aminu Yusuf, as well as two other Commissioners.

The Council also observed a minute’s silence in honour of the Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Joy Uche Ogwu, who died at the age of 79.

The late Ogwu served under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The Council has in attendance the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; and other members of Council, including ministers and special advisers.