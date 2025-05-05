Tinubu Swears In Enyiekere, 12 Others As NASS Commission Chair, Commissioners

Share

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Saviour Enyiekere as Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), along with 12 others as Commissioners of the body.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted on Monday ahead of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by the President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Enyiekere, an environmental specialist, previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff to the Senate President before his appointment.

He is to serve a renewable five-year term.

The 12 other Commissioners, drawn from the six geopolitical zones and sworn in by the President, are Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi and Yusuf A. Yusuf Tabuka from the Northwest; Aminu Ibrahim Malle and Lawan Maina Mahmud from the Northeast; Mark Hanmation Tersoo and Salihu Umar Agboola Balogun from the Northcentral; Taiwo Olukemi Oluga and Afeez Ipeza-Balogun from the Southwest; Nnanna Uzor Kalu and Festus Ifesinachi Odii from the Southeast; and Patrick A. Giwa and Mary Ekpenyong from the South-south.

Members of the Commission are to hold office for a renewable term of five years.

During the meeting, the Council also observed a minute of silence in honour of former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dubem Onyia, who died on March 10, 2025.

In attendance at the brief swearing-in ceremony were Vice President Kashim Shettima; President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; and National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Also present were the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; and other cabinet members.

Share