Tinubu Swears In Amupitan As New INEC Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Professor Joash Amupitan as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), officially marking the beginning of his tenure as head of Nigeria’s electoral body.

The President administered the oath of office to the new INEC chief on Thursday during an expanded meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) held at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

In his charge, President Tinubu urged Professor Amupitan to uphold the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral system, ensure transparency, and strengthen the institutional capacity of the Commission to deliver credible elections.

Amupitan’s appointment followed his nomination by the President and unanimous approval by the National Council of State, after which he was screened and confirmed by the Senate in accordance with constitutional provisions.

A Professor of Law at the University of Jos (UNIJOS) and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) since 2014, Amupitan hails from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State. His areas of expertise include company law, law of evidence, corporate governance, and privatization law.

With his assumption of office, the new INEC Chairman faces immediate tasks, including the Anambra State Governorship Election scheduled for November 2025 and the Federal Capital Territory Area Council Elections in February 2026.

Among those present at the ceremony were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, and House Leader Julius Ihonvbere.

Also in attendance were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, and several cabinet members.