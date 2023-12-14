Tinubu Swears In Aliyu, Olaopa As ICPC, FCSC Chairmen

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Dr Musa Aliyu and Prof Tunji Olaopa as chairmen of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) respectively.

The President did the swearing in ahead of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting he chaired at the Presidential Villa yesterday. The President equally swore in eleven others as members of the FCSC’s Board.

Those sworn-in were: Dr Daudu Ibrahim Jalo, member; Obong Ededet Eyoma member; Dr Charmberlain Nwele member; Rufus N. Godwin, member; Dr Adamu Hussien, member, and Aminu Nabegu, member.

Others were Hindatu Abdullahi, member; Shehu Aliyu, member; Odekunle Rukiyat Aduke member; Princess Sarah Adebisi Sosan, member, and Dr Festus Oyebade, member.