Tinubu Swears In Akume As 21st SGF

President Bola Tinubu yesterday inaugurated the immediate past Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, George Akume, as the 21st Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF). The ex-Benue State governor took the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office in Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

Speaking to reporters after his inauguration, Akume, 70, said: ‘’It is an honour to be chosen to serve in this exalted position out of over 200 million Nigerians. It is a challenge to serve in line with the oaths I have taken today. I assure Nigerians I will do my best and I will not disappoint the President. “I will not disappoint this country; I will not disappoint my party.

I believe Nigerians will find fulfilment in my responsibility as I discharge my duties.’’ Among those present at the swearing-in were Vice President, Kashim Shettima; Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia and his Kwara counterpart, Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazaq; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, and the spouse of the new SGF, Mrs Regina Akume.

Others were Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; former governors and All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders. The President had last Friday named Akume as the SGF. He also appointed the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his new Chief of Staff while the former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, was appointed as Deputy Chief of Staff.