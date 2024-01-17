Tinubu Swears In Akawor As RMAFC Commissioner

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Ambassador Desmond Akawor as a Commissioner of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Akawor, who was recently screened for office by the Senate, alongside others, was, until his appointment, the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State.

The brief swearing-in ceremony was held just before the commencement of the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of the year, in the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the President presided over the FEC, which has the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume and other members of the cabinet in attendance.

