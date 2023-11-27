Tinubu Swears In 8 New Perm Secs, Chairs FEC

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in the eight new Permanent Secretaries recently appointed after successfully scaling the Federal Civil Service’s selection process.

The swearing-in ceremony preceded the commencement of the ongoing Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by the President.

The new Permanent Secretaries included Ndakayo-Aishetu Gogo; Adeoye Adeleye Ayodeji; Rimi Nura Abba; Bako Deborah Odoh; Omachi Raymond Omenka; Ahmed Dunoma Umar; Watti Tinuke; and Ella Nicholas Agbo.

The ongoing FEC had in attendance the Vice President, Kashim Shettima; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan; the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others at the meeting are virtually all the ministers and some senior aides of the President.