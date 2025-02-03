New Telegraph

February 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Tinubu Swears In…

Tinubu Swears In 21 Federal Commissioners, 8 Perm Secs

President Bola Tinubu on Monday, presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the council chamber of the State House in Abuja.

Before the commencement of the FEC meeting, President Tinubu swore in 21 Federal Commissioners of Revenue Allocation and Fiscal Commission, the National Population Commission and eight new Permanent Secretaries at the State House Council Chambers.

The Ministers, Special Advisers’, and other top government officials where present at the sworning-in.

READ ALSO:

Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, shared videos of the event on X

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

2027: Tinubu Careless About Atiku, El-Rufai, Amaechi’s Criticism – Ibrahim
Read Next

Portable Shades Nigerian Male Artists Over 2025 Grammy Loss
Share
Copy Link
×