Tinubu Swears In 21 Federal Commissioners, 8 Perm Secs

President Bola Tinubu on Monday, presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the council chamber of the State House in Abuja.

Before the commencement of the FEC meeting, President Tinubu swore in 21 Federal Commissioners of Revenue Allocation and Fiscal Commission, the National Population Commission and eight new Permanent Secretaries at the State House Council Chambers.

The Ministers, Special Advisers’, and other top government officials where present at the sworning-in.

Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, shared videos of the event on X

