March 4, 2026
Tinubu Suspends Implementation Of Electronic Payment At Airports

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the immediate suspension of the implementation of electronic payment of toll fees at the nation’s airports.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, at a briefing after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by the President on Wednesday.

Keyamo said President Tinubu was moved by the hardship experienced by the people who faced gridlocks while trying to pay the toll fees through electronic means, especially in Abuja and Lagos airports.

He said the President instructed that the system be suspended for it to be perfected, urging the ministry not to take too much time on the perfection process.

Keyamo also disclosed that the President ordered the involvement of the private sector in the operation of the electronic gates.

