Tinubu Suspends Fubara, Rivers Lawmakers For Six-Month

Amid the ongoing crisis in Rivers State, President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu for six months.

President Tinubu made this announcement during his nationwide broadcast at 7:00 pm on March 18.

The President also suspended all the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months pending the resolution of the crisis.

“By this declaration, the Governor of Rivers State, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu and all elected members of the House of Assembly of Rivers State are hereby suspended for an initial period of six months.”

Details later…

