Tinubu Suspends Cbn Governor, Emefiele

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, from office with immediate effect.

According to a release by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Wille Bassey, this was sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

Emefiele has been directed to immediately handover the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of investigation and the reforms.