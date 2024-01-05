Tinubu Supporting Us in Wheat Production –Jigawa Gov

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, said President Bola Tinubu has assured him of his support to the state’s efforts to cultivate 40,000 hectares of land for wheat production for local consumption and export. He said this during yesterday in an interaction with State House Correspondents after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa.

The governor, who said he was at the Villa to show appreciation for what the President had done for the state in the wheat production initiative, said Tinubu “gave the assurance that he is ready to give us all the support that we require, whatever we need we should tell him and he’s ready to support us”. He added: “On wheat farming in Nigeria, out of the 120,000 hectares, Jigawa State was given 40,000 hectares.

“This is something that is an honour done to us, and we feel that it’s good to come and appreciate Mr President and also to brief him on how far we are going with that project.” Asked if Nigeria could be self-sufficient in wheat production, Namadi said: “Certainly we will. In Jigawa State we have a FADAMA land of over 400,000 hectares. So that is the only FAD- AMA land that we can cultivate both during the rainy and dry season.”

He added: “Certainly we are going to export wheat over time. We will export wheat, we’re doing the first one, and then after this one, we’re going for rice, and the next one, we’re going to wheat, that’s how the cycle will continue to go. We’re going to have food sufficiency and we’ll definitely have a surplus to export.” Asked to project on the volume of tonnes of wheat expected from his state, he said: “The issue is what we’re doing now; the minimum we’re expecting is about four tonnes per hectare.

“Now four tonnes per hectare and we’re doing 40,000 hectares; in fact, this 40,000 are the ones which we have received support from the federal government. We are doing more than that. “We can have about 50,000 hectares going on of people that are doing it on their own. So at least with the essential services we have provided and with all the support especially for land clearing, especially for harrowing that we have supported the farmers, that has allowed them to cultivate more.

“Somebody who was doing one hectare now is ready to do more hectares because of the support he has from the Federal Government and from the support he has from the state government, multiply that by 40,000 hectares official one we are doing plus about 10,000 hectares we are doing, plus a minimum of four tonnes per hectare, some people are maing six tonnes per hectare but we are taking just the minimum, so definitely, I think the future is very bright.”