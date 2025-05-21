Tinubu Supporters Are Blind, Deaf -Babachir Lawal

Share

Former Secretary to the Federal Government, Babachir Lawal, on Wednesday, claimed that President Bola Tinubu’s supporters are blind and deaf to the insecurity and economic hardship in the country.

Speaking in an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme, Lawal said that insecurity has now grown and expanded under Tinubu. He also claimed that those who were doing well now felt threatened because the economy had collapsed completely.

He said: “I know he has his supporters. His supporters, I think they have cotton wool in their ears, or they are blind, because the insecurity has grown exponentially since the arrival of Bola Tinubu government.

“Insecurity has now grown; in places it was not before, it has expanded. They have not done anything.

“This government should better not talk about insecurity. When talking about it, about the economy, it is exactly the same thing. The poverty has multiplied exponentially. Even those who were doing well feel now threatened because there’s no economy, it has collapsed, completely collapsed.

“We are just surviving by the grace of God on a hand to mouth basis, everybody. So what economy?

“They are putting money that doesn’t arrive in Nigeria before it is spent, even when it arrives in Nigeria, they spend it on intangible things that we cannot show, that are not visible, you know.

“Economy is not for this government, it is not their intention, their attention is to run down this country. That is their intention.

“But now, it appeared that he just deceived us in those days all along, and now he has gotten the power and is in the mood to ruin the economy, to ruin the security of the country.”

