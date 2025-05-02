Tinubu Support Group To Nigerians: Be Patient, Govt’ll Deliver

Share

The Door to Door Movement for President Bola Tinubu, has vowed to assist relevant authorities in showcasing the developmental strides of the current administration. Consequently, the Movement urged Nigerians to be patient with the government as it strives to navigate the country out of the murky waters of economic difficulties.

The Door to Door Movement for President Bola Tinubu is a support group committed to ensuring the reelection of President Tinubu in 2027.

Director General of the Movement, Blessing Agbomhere, stated this yesterday in a statement he released in Abuja, saying that the Tinubu-led administration would not sit idly and watch Nigerians suffer as postulated by selfish and greedy opposition elements who are more interested in bringing down the government all in a bid to grab power in 2027.

Agbomhere admonished Nigerians to be patient with President Tinubu, his cabinet and the economic team who he said are working tirelessly to restore the lost glory of Nigeria through the renewed hope initiative, driven by experienced economic managers not just at the Federal but at sub national levels to ensure that the benefits and dividends of democracy trickle down to Nigerians in rural communities.

He added that the basis of life is that a seed, after being sown, dies and then sprouts back to life in order to grow to maturity and produces fruits for harvest.

The DG of the Door to Door Movement for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said that the infrastructural revolution embarked upon by the federal government coupled with its tax regime, subsidy removal and floating of the naira might seem like very difficult decisions but are guaranteed to revive and strengthen the Nigerian economy in the long run.

Share