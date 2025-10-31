Tinubu Support Group Inaugurates Aiyedatiwa, Adegoroye As Patron, DG

The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) has inaugurated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State as its patron and former Minister of Transport, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, as the Director General of the campaign group in the state.

The event, witnessed by political leaders and party loyalists, on Friday was graced by the National Director General of TSG, Dr Umar Tanko Yakassai, who led a delegation from Abuja to officially inaugurate the state structure.

Speaking at the inauguration, Yakassai commended the new leadership for its readiness and unity of purpose, noting that TSG is not a typical political platform but the “mother of all Tinubu support organisations” nationwide.

According to him, “TSG is the number one support group in Nigeria. It is an umbrella body that registered over 5,000 support groups during the 2023 general election. Every APC governor across the federation is a Grand Patron of TSG in their respective states.”

Yakassai emphasised that the TSG’s umbilical cord leads directly to the Presidential Villa, stressing the group’s pivotal role in mobilising grassroots support for President Tinubu’s administration and his prospective 2027 re-election bid.

He assured that northern Nigeria remains strongly behind the President, adding that despite political noise from opposition voices, Tinubu continues to enjoy broad national support.

He said, “We in the North are morally bound to support President Tinubu’s second-term bid, just as we stood by Buhari in 2015 and 2019. The President has shown courage in tackling challenges his predecessors avoided.”

In his remarks, the Director General of TSG in Ondo State expressed gratitude to the leadership of the group for the confidence reposed in him and assured them of his commitment to building a strong, united structure that will sustain the legacy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adegoroye said the group would work to restore the long-lost “reward system” in Nigerian politics, ensuring that loyalty and commitment to the APC are duly recognised.

The former lawmaker said the state chapter’s objective is to promote Tinubu’s achievements, unify party members, and mobilise voters under the leadership of Governor Aiyedatiwa as the state party leader.

According to him, “A lot has happened that could have discouraged many of our leaders, but because you have faith and hope, you are here today. Through TSG, we will bring back the reward system that has been lacking in our politics.”

Adegoroye pledged to mobilise all stakeholders across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State in support of President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda and the governor’s leadership of the party in the state.

Also, Mrs Jumoke Ajasin, daughter of the first governor of the state, Chief Adekunle Ajasin, lauded President Tinubu for his courage in confronting Nigeria’s economic and structural challenges.

She urged members of the APC and TSG to remain steadfast in mobilising for Tinubu’s success in the 2027 elections.

She added, “President Tinubu has taken bold steps where others hesitated. As Yoruba people, it is our duty to rally behind him and ensure his administration succeeds”

Mrs Anifowose described Governor Aiyedatiwa’s decoration as the Grand Patron of the TSG as a unifying moment for the APC in the state. She said the governor, represented at the event, was applauded for his loyalty to the President and his efforts to strengthen the party’s base.