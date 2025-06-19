Tinubu Support Group Collapses Structures For Atiku – Media Office

Share

The media office of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has disclosed that an All Progressives Congress (APC) support group, led by Ismaila Abu Ishaq, has collapsed its political structure in support of Atiku’s 2027 presidential ambition.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the media office said Ishaq, a former member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, has now rebranded his political group as the Coalition for Project Rescue Nigeria 2027.

According to the statement, members of the coalition visited Atiku at his Abuja residence, where they declared that the movement had become imperative to rescue Nigeria from what they described as “a failed APC leadership.”

The group said it is in search of a “tested, credible, and visionary leader who can respond to the current challenges of insecurity, poor infrastructure, economic downturn, poverty, and hunger in the country.” They praised the Obasanjo-Atiku administration for laying a solid foundation for development during its time in office.

Ishaq was quoted as saying that the Coalition for Project Rescue Nigeria 2027 is not merely a campaign platform but a “national salvation effort” aimed at restoring unity, progress, and prosperity to the country.

In his response, Atiku welcomed the group and pledged to work with them, offering mentorship to support young Nigerians committed to reclaiming the nation’s future.

He expressed concern that the strong economy inherited by the APC administration had been eroded under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

The former vice president urged members of the coalition to remain active in democratic processes that would ensure the restoration of a stable and economically viable Nigeria.

