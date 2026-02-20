Tinubu Sues For Peace As FCT, Kano, Rivers Votes Saturday

As the preparation for Saturday’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council election, as well as Kano and Rivers States bye-election are on a high note, President Bola Tinubu has called for a peaceful and orderly conduct.

New Telegraph reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to conduct elections across the six area councils of the FCT, and bye-elections in Ahoada East II and Khana II State constituencies in Rivers State, and in the Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies in Kano State

In a press statement issued on Friday, by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu called on security agencies to exercise restraint and the electoral body to strengthen public confidence in the process.

This is as the President appealed to voters, security personnel, and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to carry out their responsibilities calmly and professionally.

The Nigerian leader encouraged eligible voters to turn out en masse without fear, stressing that democracy thrives in an atmosphere of peace, tolerance, and mutual respect.

Tinubu urged political parties, candidates and their supporters to avoid violence, inflammatory rhetoric and any actions capable of undermining the credibility of the polls.

The President warned security agencies against high-handedness, intimidation or any conduct that could disenfranchise voters or erode public trust.

According to him, their role is to safeguard lives and property while protecting the integrity of the ballot.

He further called on INEC to take necessary steps to boost voter confidence by ensuring timely accreditation, smooth voting procedures, accurate collation and prompt transmission of results in line with the Electoral Act 2026.

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting institutions responsible for delivering free, fair and credible elections, expressing confidence that the outcome of the polls would reflect the will of the people and strengthen Nigeria’s democratic process.