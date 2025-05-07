Tinubu Submits N1.7trn FCT Budget To N’Assembly

Share

President Bola Tinubu yesterday forwarded to the House of Representatives for consideration and passage the 2025 budget proposal for the Federal Capital Territory totaling N1, 783,823,708,309.

The budget estimates were conveyed in a letter addressed to Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, which was read by the speaker during the plenary.

President Tinubu, in the letter said the budget presentation to the National Assembly was in line with the provisions of section 299 of the Constitution, which vests the legislative function of the FCT on the National Assembly.

He said the budget will prioritise investment in health, job creation, social welfare, increase agricultural production and capital development.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the cause of the fire incident at Giwa Barracks armoury even as it tasked the Federal Government to strengthen security operations in Borno and Yobe states to protect military personnel and civilians.

The resolution was taken following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Ahmad Satomi (APC, Borno) calling for a thorough review of security measures in military installations to prevent similar incidents.

Share