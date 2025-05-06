Tinubu Submits N1.7tn FCT Budget To Nat’l Assembly

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday submitted a budget proposal of ₦1.78 trillion for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to the House of Representatives for consideration and approval.

The 2025 budget estimates were conveyed in a letter addressed to Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, which he read during plenary. According to the president, the submission was in line with Section 299 of the Constitution, which vests legislative powers over the FCT in the National Assembly.

President Tinubu said the proposed budget prioritizes key sectors, including healthcare, job creation, social welfare, agricultural productivity, and capital development.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the recent fire incident at the Giwa Barracks armoury in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Lawmakers also called on the federal government to enhance security measures in Borno and Yobe states to safeguard both military personnel and civilians.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Ahmad Satomi (APC, Borno), who emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive review of security protocols at military facilities to avert future tragedies.

The House further urged the federal government to provide support and compensation to families of affected soldiers.

Contributing to the debate, Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau) condemned the federal government’s inaction.

“When the governor is crying, and someone says he’s raising an unnecessary alarm, we are rascals. Nigerians are being killed. This is unacceptable,” Gagdi said emotionally.

He warned that continued inaction could provoke a public backlash: “If the government fails to act, don’t bet that any member of the National Assembly is safe—not from terrorists, but from the very people who elected us.”

Also speaking, Ahmed Jaha (APC, Borno) detailed a series of brutal attacks by insurgents.

“Ten peasant farmers were slaughtered in Pulka, 14 in Chibok. Military officers were also killed in Izge and Kampu. In Wajiboko, Boko Haram used weaponized drones. I was there; I saw it,” he said.

Zainab Gimba (APC, Borno) added that 20 soldiers were recently killed in a Boko Haram ambush on a multinational force base. She claimed the attackers included “several white men,” indicating foreign involvement in the insurgency. Gimba also criticized the location of military formations within urban centers, pointing to the panic caused by the Giwa Barracks incident. “Our lives should not be politicized,” she warned.

In a similar vein, Shettima Ali (APC, Yobe) advocated for legislation that would allow citizens to defend themselves, citing the inadequate number of security forces and their limited familiarity with local terrains.

“Our people are being killed daily. Let this House pass a law that empowers them to protect themselves,” he said.

The motion was unanimously adopted by the House.

Share