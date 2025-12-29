President Bola Tinubu on Monday spoke on telephone with Anthony Joshua, the Nigerian-British former heavyweight boxing champion, following the tragic accident in Ogun State in which Joshua was injured and lost two of his associates.

This was revealed in a press statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga on Monday, December 29, in Abuja.

“I spoke with AJ on the phone to personally convey my condolences over the death of his two associates. I wished him well and prayed for him.

“He assured me that he is receiving the best care in the hospital.

“I also spoke with AJ’s mother and prayed for her. She was very appreciative of my call.

“Additionally, I spoke to Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was in the hospital with them. The Governor assured me that he will do everything possible to ensure AJ receives the best possible attention,” Tinubu said.

Earlier, in a statement issued on X, the President, who is currently abroad expressed profound sympathy for the boxer over the accident on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

“I sympathise with you and your family as you bear the emotional weight of this unfortunate incident.

“As a sportsman, you have always shown courage, discipline, and unwavering love for our country. These are qualities that have made you a source of national pride.

“In moments like this, we must encourage one another as brothers and sisters with a shared destiny.

“I pray for strength, wisdom, and grace for you during this painful period. May God grant you a speedy recovery and repose to the souls of the departed.”