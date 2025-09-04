Tinubu, Soyinka Epitomise Yoruba Values – Afenifere

Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka as shining embodiments of Yoruba values on the global stage.

In a statement signed by its Organising Secretary, Otunba Kole Omololu, the group described Tinubu and Soyinka as “distinguished sons of the Yoruba nation and the best of Oduduwa,” noting that their lives and actions epitomise the essence of Yoruba culture.

“Recent events underscore the unique prestige of the Yorùbá nation and the timeless power of its culture. In faraway Brazil, during a state banquet, President Tinubu vacated his seat in deference to Prof. Soyinka, addressing him with the dignified word egbon (elder brother).

“This act, simple yet profound, reflects the essence of Yorùbá tradition: reverence for wisdom, humility in leadership, and the omolúàbí ethic that demands respect across generations,” the statement read.

Afenifere recalled a similar historic moment in 1987 when the late Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, was warmly received in Havana by Cuban leader Fidel Castro, an encounter widely regarded as a spiritual reunion between the Yorùbá homeland and its vibrant descendants in the Americas.

The group further noted that across Cuba, Brazil, Haiti, Trinidad, Jamaica, the United States, and much of Latin America, Yoruba culture continues to thrive through faiths such as Candomblé, Santería, Vodou, and Orisha traditions, where sacred words like àṣẹ, adúrà, oríkì, and Ọlọ́run are still spoken more than a century after the transatlantic dispersal.

“These global expressions affirm that no other African people possess such a wide-reaching, deeply rooted diaspora, one that has faithfully preserved its traditions and gentle character,” Omololu said.

He added that Afenifere celebrates the Yoruba spirit as resilient, dignified, and eternal, an inheritance that President Tinubu and Prof. Soyinka exemplify with grace.