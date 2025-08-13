Tinubu, Soludo Hold Talks On Reforms, Security, Youth Dev’t

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to working with state governments to advance Nigeria’s democratic, economic, and security goals.

In a post on his official social media handle on Wednesday, the President revealed that he hosted his long-time friend and Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Tinubu noted that their discussions centred on the ongoing reforms of his administration, the need to sustain them, and strategies to address insecurity through decisive action and inclusive opportunities for Nigerian youths.

“We share a firm belief that all who profess progressivism must work together to deepen our democracy, strengthen security, and transform our economy,” Tinubu said.

He stressed that his administration would continue to partner with every state government committed to human, social, and economic development, adding that Nigeria’s progress is strongest when leaders work together.

Tinubu also assured that his government remains determined to bet on Nigeria’s potential and ensure sustainable and shared prosperity for the future.