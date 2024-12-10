Tinubu Sleeps Well Because Akpabio Is Senate President – Bamidele

Share

The Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, has said that one of the reasons President Bola Tinubu was able to have a good sleep was because Godswill Akpabio is President of the Senate.

According to a statement by Jackson Udom, the Media Adviser to the President of the Senate, Senator Bamidele made this remark on Monday as Spokesperson for Senators who gathered at Akpabio’s Abuja residence to congratulate him on his 62nd birthday.

The brief event was impromptu but had in attendance the Management team of the National Assembly led by the newly appointed Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, political associates, friends of Akpabio and staff of the Office of the Senate President led by the Chief of Staff, Sylvester Okonkwo, who presented birthday card and gifts on behalf of the staff.

Also in attendance were the Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu and notable private individuals.

Senator Bamidele said that his colleagues were proud of Akpabio for providing good leadership as the Senate President.

“I know one of the reasons he(President Tinubu) is able to sleep well is because he has you(Akpabio) as the President of the Senate. He trusts you. He depends on you. He relies on you and he takes your words very seriously.

“Mr President of the Senate, we are all very proud of you. I’m standing with my colleagues. I’m always privileged to speak on their behalf and I know I’m not saying anything other than what they expect me to say.

“We are very proud of you. We just want to thank you for who you are and we want to thank you for the kind of leadership that you provide,” Senator Bamidele said.

When asked to propose a toast on behalf of former and present Governors, Senator Adam Oshiomhole, who was a two-term Governor of Edo State said: “This evening, I’m asked to give a toast to a man, elected the President of the 10th Senate.

“His leadership of the Senate reminds all of us that regardless of the platform upon which we were elected and regardless of the party of the 109 Senatorial Districts that we come from, once we have arrived at the Senate, we become a symbol of one united Nigeria.

“And in a moment like this, to speak of a man who had the appetite to tolerate debates and remind us that Senators are not meant to be stammerers and that democracy manifests better when there are controversies, not meant for the chicken-hearted, we must have the courage to face issues, debate them, build consensus and arrive at something in the national interest. You don’t run away from difficult challenges. That is the message he(Akpabio) gave to us last week.”

Responding, Akpabio thanked his colleagues and other well-wishers for the gesture even though he had no plan for any event to mark his birthday.

Share

Please follow and like us: