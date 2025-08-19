Barely 24 hours after Nigerian music video director and cinematographer, ThankGod Omori Jesam, better known as TG Omori, decried the high cost of dialysis in Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu approved a drastic reduction in the cost of kidney dialysis in federal hospitals across Nigeria.

President Tinubu, in a statement issued on Monday, slashed the price of the procedure by 76%, reducing the fee from ₦50,000 to ₦12,000.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Policy Information, Daniel Bwala, Tinubu noted that the intervention slashes the cost of each dialysis session from ₦50,000 to ₦12,000, offering relief to thousands of Nigerians living with kidney-related ailments.

Bwala said the move is expected to bring immediate financial relief to thousands of Nigerians battling kidney disease, a condition that often requires multiple treatment sessions per week.

He also added that the subsidy is already in effect at major federal hospitals across the six geopolitical zones.

The hospitals are: the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ebute-Metta, Lagos; Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, Abuja; University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan; and the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri.

Others include, the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), Maiduguri; the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta; Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Lagos; Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Azare; University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin; and the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Calabar.

Bwala further revealed that additional federal medical centres and teaching hospitals will be included in the scheme before the year ends, to expand access to affordable dialysis nationwide.