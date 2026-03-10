Tinubu Signs Waive–Benson Export Prohibition Repeal Bill Into Law

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, has signed the Export (Prohibition) Act (Repeal) Bill 2025 into law, a move expected to boost agricultural production and support the diversification of the nation’s economy.

The bill was sponsored by the member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Francis Ejiroghene Waive, and co-sponsored by Jimi Benson.

Waive, in a statement, said the new law repeals the Export (Prohibition) Act originally enacted in 1989, which restricted the export of several agricultural staples from Nigeria.

According to him, the restrictions imposed by the 1989 law had become counterproductive, as they hindered the growth of the agricultural sector and limited the country’s ability to earn foreign exchange from agricultural exports.

He noted that despite the prohibition, agricultural commodities such as beans, cassava, maize, rice and yam, as well as their derivatives, are already being exported daily through ports in the West African sub-region. This, he said, has been depriving Nigeria of the foreign exchange earnings that should accrue to the country.

Waive expressed optimism that the repeal of the law would open new opportunities for Nigerian farmers to produce for international markets and increase agricultural productivity across the country.

The lawmaker described the presidential assent as a significant milestone for the agricultural sector, adding that the reform would encourage farmers and agro-processors to expand their operations and participate more actively in global trade.

He thanked President Tinubu for assenting to the bill and also appreciated his colleagues in the National Assembly for their support in ensuring its passage.

Waive added that the new legislation would contribute to strengthening Nigeria’s economy by promoting agricultural exports and reducing dependence on oil revenue.