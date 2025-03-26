Tinubu Signs S’West, S’South Devt Commission Bills Into Law

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday signed the South-West and South-South Development Commission bills into law.

Confirming the development, the Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio said the President has signed the South-West Development Commission Bill and South-South Development Commission Bill into law during plenary.

Akpabio expressed appreciation to Tinubu for his cooperation with the National Assembly and for signing the bills establishing the commissions into law.

He said the commissions would create more jobs for Nigerians and facilitate grassroots development.

READ ALSO

“Just to inform distinguished senators that Mr President has assented to the remaining regional development bills, the South-west Development Commission Bill and the South-south Development Commission Bill. We now have all the developmental commissions legally in existence.

“We thank the president. We are grateful for his cooperation. We are grateful for creating jobs. We are also grateful to have taken development to the grassroots level,” he added.

The established regional commissions are tasked with enhancing infrastructure, economic growth, and social welfare within their respective regions.

Their respective boards have since been constituted and confirmed by the Senate.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

