Tinubu Signs North-Central Development Commission Bill Into Law

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed the North-Central Development Commission (NCDC) Bill 2024 into law, paving the way for accelerated development in the region.

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio who announced the presidential assent during the Senate session on Tuesday, February 4, emphasized the commission’s role in fostering grassroots development.

“Mr President has assented to the North-Central Development Commission Establishment Bill 2024 to bring development to the grassroots.

“We congratulate the good people of the North-Central region and wish them more development and peace as we forge ahead in nation-building,” Akpabio stated.

The establishment of the NCDC is expected to address socio-economic challenges in states within the North-Central geopolitical zone, focusing on infrastructure, security, and economic revitalization.

The commission will function similarly to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), coordinating interventions to enhance regional growth.

With this new legislation, stakeholders in the North-Central region are optimistic about increased federal government attention, particularly in areas affected by insecurity and underdevelopment.

