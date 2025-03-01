Tinubu Signs N54.99trillion 2025 Budget into Law

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Friday signed the 2025 Appropriation Bill into law, declaring it a budget of transformation and economic empowerment of the people. The budget, he said, has been designed to build a resilient future for the country. The President was joined at the signing ceremony by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Chairman Senate Commit- tee on Appropriation, Solomon Olamikan; Minister of National Plan- ning, Atiku Bagudu; Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and FCT Minister, Nyeson Wike. In a speech shortly after signing the budget, President Tinubu affirmed the commitment of his administration to rebuilding prosperity, securing the future and ensuring that every Nigerian shares in the dividends of democracy.

“The past year tested our resolve but through the economic discipline and strategic reforms, we achieved what many deemed impossible. “There is no dust on our faces and there are no tears on our cheeks. We worked together as brothers and sisters, collaborative Nigerians after the initial turbulence, and the take-off was very cloudy, and uncertain. Today, we see a light at the end of the tunnel. “We can see signs of progress. Our national GDP growth rebounded to 3.86 percent. Revenue increased to 21.63trillion. The Naira rebounded, reflecting our resilience. We have reduced the deficit significantly from 6.2 in 2023 to 4.217 percent. Forex reform is working in the foreign ex- change market. The minimum wage was raised and we are meeting all obligations. ” I want to thank the National Assembly, all of them, whether they participated in the review or not, we are building the same country. But particularly the leadership, we have seen the collaboration between democracy of this government and the executive and legislative making a difference, determined to move our country forward. “Today I can smile that you have given the hope to our people. We can only prom- ise to work harder. I thank you very much,” Tinubu said.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio eulogized the President over his performance so far, stressing that he (Tinubu) has deployed the Lagos template to the running of the national economy, espe- cially in the area of revenue generation. “I knew that with your experience in Lagos State, where you met an economy of N600 million, you were able to put the indices on course and today, Lagos is booming with over N50 billion a month as IGR. “I recall when we met you and we said there’s place is like prison, you said, well it will afford me the opportunity to put on my thinking cap with the help of Almighty Allah, I will turn this country around. You were talking to me, but I saw strength, char- acter, determination and unwavering commitment. “When you came to the National Assembly with a very ambitious budget of N49.7 trillion, little did we know that working with your team, we will discov- er other sources of bringing revenue in and today, we are about to make history by signing the largest bud- get in Nigeria since inde- pendence, N54.7 trillion, so I say congratulations sir. “We on this side of the aisle believe strongly that anything that can alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians, any policy that you propose that can alleviate the suf- fering of Nigerians, be rest assured that the National Assembly, both chambers, will go with you, we are be- hind you because we know that you mean well for this country,” he said.

