June 9, 2023
Tinubu Signs Into Law Bill Raising Judges’ Retirement Age

I n exercising the powers vested in him under the 1999 Constitution (as amended), President Bola Tinubu yesterday, at the State House, assented to a fresh amendment of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Tinubu signed into law the “Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fifth Alteration) (No.37), 2023” presented by the outgoing 9th National Assembly. With the signing of the Constitutional amendment Bill, retirement age and pension rights of judicial officers have been effectively brought into uniformity and other related matters.

While signing the amendment Bill into law, the President pledged his administration’s dedication to strengthening the judiciary, ensuring the rule of law, and empowering judicial officers to execute their responsibilities effectively.

