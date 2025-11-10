Tinubu Signs Bill On Digital Economy, E-Governance In Africa Into Law

President Bola Tinubu will this week sign into law a Bill on digital economy and e-governance in Africa, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, has assured.

Tijani gave this assurance on Monday during a one-day Public Hearing on the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill 2025, organised by the Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committees on ICT and Cybersecurity.

The Chairmen of the Joint Committee, Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu and Hon Adedeji Olajide, also assured that the two legislative Chambers would lay and pass the bill for third reading this week.

“This bill is being awaited by President Bola Tinubu for assent this week, being one of the catalysts for the actualisation of the projected $1trillion economy,” Tijani said.

In his presentation at the public hearing, the Minister said that the expected Act from the bill would be the first of its kind on the African Continent, which, according to him, “is a clear demonstration of Nigeria’s role in setting the pace for technological advancement across Africa”.

He said: “This sector, which once contributed about 16 per cent to our GDP, is now tracking at 19 per cent. Under the President’s leadership, we are targeting a $1 trillion economy with the digital economy contributing 21 per cent to GDP by 2027. This Bill will unlock the private sector’s potential to achieve that goal.

“Our government is committed not to quick fixes, but to deep, structural investment—building foundational digital infrastructure and progressive policies that will open new opportunities nationwide.

“Together with the National Assembly, we are driving the deployment of 90,000 kilometres of fibre-optic network to connect every geopolitical zone, state, and local government with world-class internet access.

“Beyond this, we are addressing the needs of over 20 million unconnected Nigerians by deploying nearly 4,000 new communication towers in currently underserved communities.

“The Bill also provides for a national data exchange system, ensuring seamless information sharing among MDAs and between government and the private sector.

“It further establishes a framework for artificial intelligence (AI) adoption—enabling Nigeria to leapfrog in competitiveness and productivity across critical sectors.

“In strengthening this Bill, we are shaping the future of generations yet unborn. As the African proverb says, “Wise elders plant trees whose shade they will never sit under.”

“The generation that liberalised our telecommunications sector in 1999 laid the foundation for today’s growth. Now, we take the next bold step—to expand our economy through technology and innovation”.

Also speaking, the Chairman of, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo said that his group represents all licensed network and infrastructure operators in Nigeria, who collectively provide the backbone of the nation’s digital connectivity and economic growth, commending the sponsors of the bill for their initiative.

He said: “We commend the sponsors of this Bill for their vision to modernise Nigeria’s digital ecosystem, promote e-governance, and provide a legal foundation for emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). Our position follows a thorough review of the Bill and focuses on ensuring clarity, coherence, and regulatory harmony.

He, however, noted some areas of concern in the bill, saying: “While we acknowledge the transformative intent of the proposed law, we must highlight key areas of concern: Regulatory Overlap: The Bill vests broad powers in the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) that intersect with the statutory mandate of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

“Artificial Intelligence Regulation: the provisions on AI should reflect international best practice by distinguishing between policy guidance (to be led by NITDA) and technical regulation (to remain under NCC).

This dual structure—used in the UK, India, and the EU—ensures accountability while encouraging innovation.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT, Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, said the legislation, when passed into law, will be the first in Africa as far as the digital economy and e-governance are concerned.

He said: “The objective of this bill is to provide regulatory clarity for electronic transactions in the country.

“The second objective is to mandate government agencies to digitise their operations and services. The law, when put in place, will serve as the backbone of the digital economy ”

In his own remarks, the Chairman of the House Committee on ICT, Hon Adedeji Olajide the bill when passed into law, it would bring about digital transformation of the country.

All stakeholders present at the public hearing, like the National Communication Commission ( NCC), Nigeria Communication Satellite ( NICOMSAT), Nigeria Postal Services ( NIPOST), Galaxy Backbone, Office of the Head of Service, etc, supported the legislation.