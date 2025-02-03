Tinubu Signs Bill Establishing Ogoni Varsity

President Bola Tinubu on Monday signed a bill establishing the Federal University of Environmental Technology, Ogoni.
According to the report made available to newsmen, President Tinubu signed the bill at the State House, Abuja.
This is coming as the Ministers and other Council members await his arrival for the Federal Executive Council meeting (FEC) on Wednesday February 5.
