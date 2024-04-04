Tinubu Signs Amended Student Loan Bill Into Law

President Bola Tinubu yesterday signed the amended Student Loan Bill into law. The law will allow students in tertiary institutions to access low-interest loans for tuition and other academic needs. Tinubu said: “I have just signed a bill proclaiming the student loan effectively. I must thank members of the National Assembly for their expeditious handling of this Bill considering the children of Nigeria, that education is the tool to fight against poverty effectively.

“We are determined to ensure that education is given the proper attention necessary for the country including skills development programmes. “This is to ensure that no one, no matter how poor their background is, is excluded from quality education and opportunity to build their future. “We are here because we are all educated and were helped. “In the past, we have seen a lot of our children drop out of college and give up the opportunity.

“That is no more, the standard and the control is there for you to apply no matter who you are as long as you are a Nigerian citizen.” He signed the Bill in the presence of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin; the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of State for Education, Hannatu Musawa; and Minister of State for Youth, Ayodele Olawande. This followed separate considerations by the Senate and the House of Representatives of the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund report.

On June 12, 2023, Tinubu signed the Access to Higher Education Act 2023 into law to enable indigent students to access interest-free loans for their educational pursuits in any tertiary institution. Although the government initially announced that the scheme would be launched in September, it suffered several delays leading to an indefinite postponement in early March.