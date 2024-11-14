Tinubu Signs 6 IMO Instruments Of Accession

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed the instruments of accession for six conventions of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

It was learnt that the action paves the way for Nigeria to officially deposit the instruments of accession at the IMO headquarters, which serves as the repository for such conventions.

Also, the Head of Public Relations, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Osagie Edward, said the move would enhance Nigeria’s maritime governance and align its practices with international standards, promoting maritime safety, security and environmental protection.

The six instruments signed by President Tinubu are the Instrument of Accession of the Protocol of 2005 to the 1988 Protocol for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Fixed Platforms on the Continental Shelf; the Instrument of Accession of the International Convention of Standards of Training, Certification and Watch-keeping for Fishing Vessel Personnel 1995 and the Instrument of Accession of the Protocol Relating to Intervention on the High Seas in cases of Pollution by Substances other than Oil, 1973 as Amended (Intervention Protocol).

