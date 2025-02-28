Share

President Bola Tinubu on Friday signed the 2025 appropriation bill of ₦27.5 trillion into law, New Telegraph reports.

President Tinubu’s signing followed the 10th National Assembly approval on Thursday, February 13th, after a series of revisions.

New Telegraph reports that Tinubu signed it in his office at the State House in Abuja.

Recall that the bill was increased from the initial figure of ₦49.7 trillion the Nigerian leader submitted and higher than the 2024 appropriation bill of ₦27.5 trillion.

READ ALSO

A breakdown of the budget shows that it includes a total expenditure of ₦54.99 trillion and statutory transfers of ₦3.65 trillion. The recurrent (non-debt) expenditure is ₦13.64 trillion.

The capital expenditure is ₦23.96 trillion, debt servicing is taking ₦14.32 trillion. while the deficit-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio was pegged at 1.52%.

It would be recalled that Tinubu wrote to the National Assembly about the adjustment of the 2025 budget.

According to President Tinubu, the increase was driven by ₦1.4 trillion in additional revenue from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), ₦1.2 trillion from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and ₦1.8 trillion generated by other government-owned agencies.

Share

Please follow and like us: