Tinubu signs 2024 Appropriation Bill into law

President Bola Tinubu has signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill into law in keeping with his avowed commitment to maintaining a timeous, predictable and efficient budget cycle.

Tinubu assented to the bill at the State House yesterday shortly after returning to Abuja from Lagos.

According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President while speaking at the ceremony assured Nigerians that the implementation of the budget would be efficiently pursued and vigorously monitored, adding:

“All the institutional mechanisms shall be held to account in ensuring diligent implementation.

“All MDAs have been directed to take responsibility and provide monthly Budget Performance Reports to the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning which, in turn, shall ensure the veracity of such.

“The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy shall hold regular reviews with the Economic Management Team and, in addition, I shall chair periodic Economic Coordination Council meetings.”

The top priorities of the 2024 budget of N28.7 trillion were defence and internal security, job creation, macro-economic stability, improved investment environment, human capital development, poverty reduction, and social security.

The President stressed that his commitment to enhance investment promotion while creating “a rules-based society that favours no individual over the law began with “important reforms in the Nigerian judiciary, the funding for which was captured in the 2024 Appropriation Act.

“Funding the judiciary is a major element in our effort to support a just, rules-based society. Statutory transfer to the judiciary has been increased from N165 billion to N342 billion.”

Some of the key estimates were: capital expenditure, N10 trillion; recurrent expenditure, N8.8 trillion; debt servicing, N8.2 trillion, and statutory transfers, N1.7 trillion.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, among other top government officials were present at the signing.